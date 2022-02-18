Contrasting Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 9.42 -$32.13 million ($2.94) -2.96 Mesoblast $7.46 million 70.80 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -5.21

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -213.36% -37.80% -31.34% Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 251.72%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 232.51%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Mesoblast on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

