Contrasting S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shineco and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 137.27%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Shineco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shineco and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 10.83 -$31.44 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 1.00 -$19.17 million ($0.52) -4.15

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24% S&W Seed -21.46% -30.98% -14.13%

Risk & Volatility

Shineco has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Shineco on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

