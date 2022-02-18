Cook Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.77 or 0.06951093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.09 or 0.99817721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

