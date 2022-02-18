Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 30,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Several brokerages have commented on CPS. StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

