Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CPS opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

