Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Up 6.6% on Earnings Beat

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 2,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 833,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

