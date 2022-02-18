Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.86. The company had a trading volume of 101,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,647. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

