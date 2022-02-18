Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,853 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. 680,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,646,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

