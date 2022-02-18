Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.26. 49,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

