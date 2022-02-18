Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,355. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.