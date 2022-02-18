Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 399 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of MS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. 674,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,058,694. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

