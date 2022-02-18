Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.71. 23,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.36 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

