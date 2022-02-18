Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $67,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of VOOG traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.12. 14,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

