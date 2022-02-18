Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.