Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,018 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,141,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 381,670 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.05 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 357.20% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,239 shares of company stock valued at $607,319. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

