Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.