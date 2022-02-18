Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of BayCom worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BayCom by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 108,705 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BayCom by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 193,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BayCom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $239.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.