Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

