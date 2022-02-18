Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 163,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

