Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.36. 3,292,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,672. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

