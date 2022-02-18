Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Coty by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Coty by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

