Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $8,096,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 433,253 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Covetrus by 3,978.7% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.07.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.