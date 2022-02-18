Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,118 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Camping World worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $32.42 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

