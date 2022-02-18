Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

