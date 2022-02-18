Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.35 million, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.