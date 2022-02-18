Credit Suisse AG Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004,113 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of WGO opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

