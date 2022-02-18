Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,594 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 39,021 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 78.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 20.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

