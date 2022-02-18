Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.72% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 234.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

