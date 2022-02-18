Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

