Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $258.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.07.

CME Group stock opened at $238.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average is $216.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

