Credit Suisse Group Cuts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $52.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Discovery stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 312,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.