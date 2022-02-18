Credit Suisse Group Cuts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $52.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Discovery stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,123,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 312,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

