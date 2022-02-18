Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

