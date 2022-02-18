Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,100 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 1,198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

CWEGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

