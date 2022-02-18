CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

