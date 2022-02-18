Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.5 days.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.72 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.