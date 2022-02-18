Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.5 days.
CROMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.72 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
