Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,945 shares of company stock worth $168,032. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

