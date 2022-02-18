Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Raised by Standard Investments LLC

Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 164.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Crown comprises 7.8% of Standard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $251,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

CCK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.84. 7,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

