Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CPTK opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.