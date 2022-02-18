Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $6.15 on Major Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00015215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00038910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

