Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.49

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 1125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

