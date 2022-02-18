CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $833,282.25

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $833,282.25 and approximately $1,508.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00211624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00417512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

