CubicFarm Systems’ (CUB) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.30 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE CUB opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

