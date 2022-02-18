Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,514 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $445.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.13. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

