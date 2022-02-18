Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $471.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.26 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

