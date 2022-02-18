Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

