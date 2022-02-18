Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bandwidth worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 126.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 106.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,828 shares of company stock worth $129,020. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

BAND stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $194.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

