Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.52 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

