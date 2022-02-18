Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,724 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.73 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

