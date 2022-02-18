Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,369 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

