Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 62,279 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Zynga worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zynga by 31.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zynga by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Zynga by 39.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zynga by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA opened at $8.88 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.